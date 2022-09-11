Mac Jones, Ty Montgomery Team Up For Patriots’ First Touchdown Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

After he was carted off the field in the Patriots’ preseason finale, there was uncertainty about whether Ty Montgomery would play in New England’s regular-season opener.

The versatile veteran didn’t just suit up Sunday afternoon in South Beach. Montgomery also scored the Patriots’ first touchdown in their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

A six-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Montgomery capped off an 18-play, 82-yard drive for New England in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. On a crucial third-and-6 in the red zone, Jones found an unguarded Montgomery by the pylon and the first-year Patriot did the rest by rolling into the endzone to cut the Dolphins’ deficit to 17-7.

The trip to paydirt surely must have felt good for Montgomery, a 2015 third-rounder who’s now playing for the fifth team of his NFL career. Aside from making a positive impact in his Patriots debut, the touchdown marked Montgomery’s first since October 2018.