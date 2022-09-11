Mac Jones, Ty Montgomery Team Up For Patriots’ First Touchdown Of Season

Montgomery hadn't score a TD in nearly four years

After he was carted off the field in the Patriots’ preseason finale, there was uncertainty about whether Ty Montgomery would play in New England’s regular-season opener.

The versatile veteran didn’t just suit up Sunday afternoon in South Beach. Montgomery also scored the Patriots’ first touchdown in their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

A six-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Montgomery capped off an 18-play, 82-yard drive for New England in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. On a crucial third-and-6 in the red zone, Jones found an unguarded Montgomery by the pylon and the first-year Patriot did the rest by rolling into the endzone to cut the Dolphins’ deficit to 17-7.

The trip to paydirt surely must have felt good for Montgomery, a 2015 third-rounder who’s now playing for the fifth team of his NFL career. Aside from making a positive impact in his Patriots debut, the touchdown marked Montgomery’s first since October 2018.

