Metropolitan Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2022-23 NHL Season

Don’t be surprised if, when the dust settles on the 2022-23 NHL season, a team from the Metropolitan Division is hoisting the Stanley Cup.

There are a legitimate Cup aspirations for at least half the Metro entering a new campaign. The division not only boasts arguably five of the best goalies in the world, but some significant offseason movement might have tipped the scales when it comes to chasing the Cup.

As it stands right now, four Metro division teams are among the 10 clubs that have Stanley Cup odds of 20-1 or shorter at DraftKings Sportsbook. Just getting out of the division will be an achievement for one of these teams, and it wouldn’t be shocking if the conference finals pit two Metro teams against each other with one club getting through as a wild card.

Carolina Hurricanes (Odds to win division: +200)

Notable additions: Max Pacioretty, Brent Burns

Notable subtractions: Tony DeAngelo, Vincent Trocheck

It’s not just that Carolina was able to land Pacioretty from Vegas; the Hurricanes basically stole the All-Star forward. The good vibes didn’t last long, though, as Pacioretty proceeded to suffer an Achilles injury and will be out until the All-Star break at least. But Carolina is as deep and as structured as any team in the league and should be able to withstand the loss. If Burns has anything left, he’ll improve an already solid D corps, and the young forward group headlined by Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov has really come into its prime. The best-case scenario for Carolina is Pacioretty is able to take his time in his rehab and joins the team as the ideal stretch-run addition.

Pittsburgh Penguins (Odds to win division: +280)

Notable additions: Jeff Petry, Ryan Poehling, Jan Rutta

Notable subtractions: John Marino, Mike Matheson

Tristan Jarry’s ankle injury might have derailed a Penguins team bound for the Stanley Cup Final last season. Hopes will be similarly high this season, as the Pens avoided disaster and found a way to keep Evgeni Malkin in the fold. He’ll likely center one of the best second lines in the league with Rickard Rakell should he stay on Malkin’s right after re-signing following a trade from Anaheim last season. Jarry at full health is one of the best goalies in the league, the defense is stout and Sidney Crosby is still, generally speaking, Sidney Crosby. The Penguins should once again be a very good hockey team.