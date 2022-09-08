Micah Parsons Gives Hilarious Comment On Tom Brady’s Longevity

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady will enter his 23rd NFL season in the 2022 campaign, and it highlights his longevity in the league, but it also means some players were not even born when the Buccaneers quarterback began his career in 2000.

One of those players is Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. As Dallas prepares for their season-opener against Tampa Bay, the 23-year-old was asked about Brady playing football for as long as he’s been alive, and Parsons had a hilarious answer.

“We got to get him out of this league,” Parsons told reporters, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He’s been dominating this league too long.”

The Cowboys enter 2022 with high expectations, as per usual for “America’s Team.” And for Brady, he’ll look to win his eighth Super Bowl title amid reported drama with his wife Gisele Bündchen — though head coach Todd Bowles assured his signal-caller is focused on the season. And it appears Parsons is expecting full focus from the three-time NFL MVP.

“He wants to kill you,” Parsons said on Brady. “He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach.”

Parsons will hope to elevate a Defensive Rookie of the Year season with a Defensive Player of the Year campaign. If he hopes to do so, he’ll have to get the better of Brady, which is always a tall task.