Mike Tomlin’s Explanation Of Steelers Depth Chart Controversy Downright Comical

The Pittsburgh Steelers through fans for a loop Monday when the team’s official depth chart listed first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett third behind the starting Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

The reveal made it seem Pickett would be on the inactive list with Rudolph backing up Trubisky when Pittsburgh opens up its season against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Well, the Steelers then shared an update to their depth chart Tuesday with Pickett then jumping Rudolph from as the back up.

What transpired in less than 24 hours to make the change? Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated it wasn’t anything but “clerical error.”

“It was a clerical error,” Tomlin said, per the team. “You know, that’s how the depth chart was listed at the start of training camp so the cut and paste component was the cut and paste component. I know you were hoping for a more colorful explanation, but it is what it is. That’s what happened.”

Tomlin’s explanation hints Pickett was viewed as the No. 2 throughout camp, which makes more sense.

Again, this if for the second-string position and not the starting role. Pickett and Trubisky competed for the starting job throughout camp with the veteran former first-rounder winning out, as Tomlin confirmed Tuesday. Tomlin expressed how the Steelers have been pleased with what Trubisky has shown thus far, but added it remains an ongoing competition.

Trubisky and the Steelers enter Cincinnati as a 6.5-point road underdog against the defending AFC champions.