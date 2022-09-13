Mike Tomlin Used ‘Legendary’ To Describe This Current Patriots Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick probably is the president of the Matthew Slater fan club. But Mike Tomlin might be vice president.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach praised the Patriots, whom his team will face this weekend, throughout a Tuesday news conference. At one point, Tomlin highlighted New England’s typical excellence on special teams, which for 15 years has been led by Slater.

“They play the field-position game in special teams,” Tomlin said. “Matt Slater is a legendary special teams player. I used to say ‘legendary of this generation’ — I know longer include ‘of this generation.’ He’s just a legendary special teams player.”

Tomlin, of course, is right. Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, is one of the most accomplished special teams players in NFL history. The 37-year-old also is a lock to join the Patriots Hall of Fame once he finally decides to retire.

New England and Pittsburgh will kick off from Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.