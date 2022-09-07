Mookie Betts’ Late-Night Pool Games Might Make Jayson Tatum Jealous

NESN Logo Sign In

Mookie Betts and Jayson Tatum have at least one mutual friend: Nelly.

Tatum’s friendship with Nelly is well documented, with the Boston Celtics star even shouting out the famous rapper after a halftime performance at TD Garden during the most recent NBA Finals. Tatum grew up in St. Louis, where Nelly began his successful music career.

But Betts, now in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, revealed during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast this past weekend that he, too, has become friends with Nelly since moving out to California. In fact, according to Betts, Nelly often stops by for some late-night pool.

“Nelly, he comes over to the house at 2 o’clock in the morning and hangs out. We shoot pool,” a mic’d-up Betts said during the Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres. “He’s a competitor.”

Who's the most famous person Mookie hangs out with? ? pic.twitter.com/0FXYOAoMKG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 5, 2022

Betts also explained he’s become friends with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, who lives right around the corner. The two haven’t played any pickup basketball, though, which probably is a good thing for the Dodgers, who can ill afford to lose one of the best players in Major League Baseball as they seek their second World Series title in three years.

“But we have bowled,” Betts said of CP3. “That didn’t end too well for him.”