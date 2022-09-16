More Details Emerge About Injury To Chargers QB Justin Herbert

NESN Logo Sign In

It appeared Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would be sidelined for some time after taking a shot to the midsection Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But those thoughts just might have been premature.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley provided an update Friday on the quarterback, who turned in a gutsy effort after getting injured on Los Angeles’ second-to-last drive of the game. Staley said Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture and that the signal caller could be back at practice as soon as next week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Herbert is viewed as day-to-day, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

Rapaport noted that Staley told reporters Herbert’s diagnosis is better than if he had a broken rib. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added the Chargers will assess Herbert on Wednesday to see if he can practice.

“It’s just going to come down to comfort,” Staley said about when Herbert could return, per Thiry. “It’s such a rotational position, just going to have to make sure that he’s comfortable, and we’re not going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week.”

This news should help the Chargers, and their fans, breathe a deep sigh of relief, especially with Herbert having the form of an MVP candidate in the first two games of the season. Herbert has thrown for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception on the campaign.

The ailment could hinder Herbert’s production, but this might be the best news possible for the Chargers, as it doesn’t seem like they’ll be without Herbert for an extended period of time.