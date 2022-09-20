More Than 20 Ex-Patriots Nominated For 2023 Hall Of Fame Class

NESN Logo Sign In

The list of nominees for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is flush with former New England Patriots.

Of the 129 players nominated for Hall enshrinement, 24 spent at least part of their careers in Foxboro, Mass. Those range from franchise icons like Vince Wilfork, Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, to one-year mercenaries like Darrelle Revis and Chad Johnson, to cup-of-coffee veterans like Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, whose Patriots tenures lasted just a few weeks.

Here is the full list of ex-Patriot nominees (years of New England tenure in parentheses):

OFFENSE

WR Troy Brown (1993-2007)

FB Larry Centers (2003)

TE Ben Coates (1991-99)

RB Corey Dillon (2004-06)

WR Henry Ellard (1998)

WR Irving Fryar (1984-1992)

WR Torry Holt (2010 offseason)

RB Steven Jackson (2015)

WR Chad Johnson (2011)

G Logan Mankins (2005-13)

RB Fred Taylor (2009-10)

G Brian Waters (2011-12)

WR Reggie Wayne (2015 offseason)

WR Wes Welker (2007-12)

DEFENSE

LB Chad Brown (2007)

LB Tedy Bruschi (1996-2008)

LB James Harrison (2017)

S Rodney Harrison (2003-08)

LB Willie McGinest (1994-2005)

CB Darrelle Revis (2014)

CB Asante Samuel (2003-07)

DT Vince Wilfork (2004-14)

S Adrian Wilson (2013)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Jeff Feagles (1988-89)

Revis and James Harrison are among this year’s nine first-time nominees, joining running back Chris Johnson, offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker NaVorro Bowman, safety Kam Chancellor and punter Shane Lechler.