Nathan Eovaldi Makes Comeback Appearance In Red Sox Win

Nasty Nate is back!

by

32 minutes ago

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi made his comeback start since recovering from a shoulder injury at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon. The Sox pulled through with a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, taking the series win as well.

As the end of the season nears for Boston, the right-handed pitcher may have only one start left for the Red Sox as he approaches free agency this offseason.

For more on Eovaldi, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” in the video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

More MLB:

Nathan Eovaldi’s ‘Loved Every Minute’ Pitching For Red Sox
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Did Aaron Rodgers’ Comments About Bill Belichick ‘Undercut’ Tom Brady?
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Jayson Tatum Praises Teammates, Takes Playful Jab Toward One

Picked For You

Related