Nathan Eovaldi Makes Comeback Appearance In Red Sox Win

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi made his comeback start since recovering from a shoulder injury at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon. The Sox pulled through with a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, taking the series win as well.

As the end of the season nears for Boston, the right-handed pitcher may have only one start left for the Red Sox as he approaches free agency this offseason.

