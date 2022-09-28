NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.

“I think two guys they looked at and could look at with their TPEs are Justise Winslow and Mo Harkless,” the anonymous exec told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney. “I think both of those guys make sense if they’re not getting what they want off the bench for backup wings.”

Harkless, who was traded by the Kings to the Hawks in early July, was moved again Tuesday when Atlanta shipped him out to Oklahoma City. This might have come as an encouraging development to the Celtics, as it wouldn’t be surprising if the rebuilding Thunder have no intention of keeping the 29-year-old Harkless on their roster. The aforementioned exec believes Harkless’ versatility would appeal to Brad Stevens and company.

“He’d be a good fit there,” the exec told Deveney. “He can do a little of everything and has fit in with all his teams.”

As for other potential Celtics trade targets, The Athletic’s Shams Charania believes we should keep an eye on Boston as a potential landing spot for Jae Crowder.