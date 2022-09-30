NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree On One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics appear to have made a move to bolster their depth.

Boston on Friday reportedly agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources.

With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and in need of some help. Griffin certainly will provide a nice boost to the C’s.

The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets where he averaged 18.5 minutes. Griffin shot 42.5% from the field last year, 26.2% from beyond the arc and averaged 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 2021-22.

The Celtics will need to waive someone in order to make room for Griffin, but there’s been no word about who that might be.