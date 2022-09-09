NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker Undergoing Buyout Struggle

NESN Logo Sign In

The future of Kemba Walker’s NBA career continues to come into question.

Walker, who served as the go-to floor general during his tenure with the Boston Celtics, is now undergoing his latest career hurdle with the Detroit Pistons. He was packaged in a trade from the New York Knicks to Detroit on NBA draft night this year. According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, Walker himself may perhaps be skeptical in his search for a new uniform before the season tips off.

“Per sources, the Pistons and Walker had agreed on a number, which was a few million less than what he’s owed,” Edwards wrote. “However, and this is just an *educated hunch,* Walker has yet to officially agree to the terms of the buyout because, well, a player usually takes a buyout when he’s sure that he can sign with another team.”

During last season’s run with the Knicks, Walker took the floor in 37 contests — averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 40.3% from the field in a career-low 25.6 minutes per game.

“To sum it all up in one sentence,” Edwards added, “it feels like Walker doesn’t have another team lined up right now and there is no point in taking less money until he does.”

It was reported that the Pistons and Walker had reached the finalization stage of their buyout process on June 30, which would officially send the 32-year-old to the free-agent market. According to Walker’s current contract, initially signed with the Knicks, the 11-year veteran is owed over $9 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.