NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston

NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics.

First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”

And James certainly didn’t smooth anything over with his latest remarks. At Los Angeles Lakers media day on Monday, James discussed players he hated going up against, but “loved” having them as a teammates since Patrick Beverley, one of the premier agitators in the league, is now playing alongside James.

The Lakers forward brought up former Celtic Kendrick Perkins first in the discussion, which led to James throwing more shade at Boston.

“I still hate Boston,” James said while on with Spectrum SportsNet. “Don’t get that twisted. We all hate Boston here.”

This comment from James seemed more playful than his previous one, with it being more in line with him being a Laker — he was sitting next to Laker great James Worthy during the interview after all — and the Celtics being the organization’s chief rival. This should add fuel to a rivalry that definitely needs some and even had one player switch sides this week.

Either way, James should probably expect a symphony of boos when he and the Lakers play in Boston against the Celtics on Jan. 28.