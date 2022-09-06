Nets’ Kevin Durant Calls Out NBA 2K, Feels Rating Is ‘Laughable’

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s that time of year and thanks to 2K Games, we get to see how raddled or content NBA players are with their overall rating in accordance with the video.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, as he’s shown this offseason, wasn’t afraid to vocalize his displeasure.

Durant caught wind of his rating remaining stagnant at 96 overall — same as NBA 2K22 — and elected to fire up his Twitter fingers in order to issue his response to Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, the globally known digital marketing director behind NBA 2K.

“Aye @Ronnie2k, I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable,” Durant tweeted.

Durant finished second behind Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 overall) for the highest-rated player in the game while also landing in a five-way tie alongside Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Last season, Durant finished fourth in scoring with a 29.9 point per game average. Since, his offseason was filled with trade rumors due to a disgruntled standing with the Nets organization, ultimately resolved by a trade rescind on Aug. 23.