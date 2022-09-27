Nets’ Steve Nash ‘Had Moment,’ Cleared Air With Kevin Durant

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps the only NBA franchise to have a more tumultuous offseason than the Boston Celtics was the Brooklyn Nets.

Sure, the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for violating team policy — a move that has cast a dark shadow over the franchise over the last week. But, the Nets have had an earth sized shadow cast over their offseason and have been entrenched in a series of storylines that don’t bode well for their chances to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving has been his usual self this offseason, leading to a wealth of storylines surrounding him and his vaccination status, but that doesn’t hold a candle to the Nets’ biggest issue since they were eliminated by the Celtics in May. Kevin Durant reportedly wanted head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired this offseason, or else he wanted out. Team governor Joe Tsai publicly backed his staff, forcing Durant to change his tune and become willing to work things out with management.

Miraculously, after all that, Nash says he and Durant are fine.

“We’re fine,” Nash said Tuesday, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “We’re good. Ever since we talked, it’s been like nothing’s changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.

“We all were hurting, seething, to go through what we went through last year, not being able to overcome all that adversity. Sometimes you lose perspective because you expect to win, but the reality is we were able to talk and discuss what we can improve on from last year. And also keep perspective. We went through a ton of stuff… I always thought we’d have our moment, we’d discuss it and we would choose a course and we’re fortunate to all be in the gym working together again and excited.”

As a former NBA All-Star himself and a veteran of 18 seasons, Nash knows the franchise’s best interest would be keeping the player happy moving forward, no matter what Tsai might say. Durant’s max contract puts all of the power in his hands over the next four seasons, meaning it isn’t likely Nash will have anything other than praise for his superstar.