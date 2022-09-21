New Orleans Restaurant Makes Stance On Bucs’ Mike Evans Clear

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore continued their bitter rivalry in Week 2, and Saints fans have made their view of the Buccaneers wide receiver known.

The pair were ejected for an in-game fight in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over New Orleans in the Caesars Superdome. Evans has been suspended by the league for one game, but the 29-year-old has appealed the decision, but the NFL upheld their decision Wednesday.

While his teammate Tom Brady thinks a suspension is going overboard, the people of New Orleans don’t seem to believe that’s the case. That sentiment can be seen with Blue Oak BBQ posting a “This is a no Mike Evans establishment” in front of their restaurant. They even made sure to take the receiver in their Instagram post.

Luckily, a picture of the Bucs pass catcher was incorporated within the sign or else innocent Mike Evans patrons would have been denied service.

Tampa Bay plays the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and it has signed veteran Cole Beasley to fill in for Evans, as well as depth for injured pass catchers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.