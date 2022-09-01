New Red Sox Prospect Projects As ‘Impactful Major League Player’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s season has not gone to plan at the major league level, but their farm system has not only improved significantly but a portion of the highly touted prospects are on the precipice of contributing to the big league roster.

One of those players happens to be a new addition, Enmanuel Valdez. The versatile fielder, who was the top prospect acquired in the Christian Vázquez deal at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, is turning heads with Triple-A Worcester.

When asked about the 23-year-old, Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham gave a rave review.

“If he were going to get called up tomorrow, I think his ability to play (all infield and the corner outfield) positions would be very valuable for a major league clubhouse and a major league bench,” Abraham told The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. “He can play infield. He can play a corner (outfield) spot. And he can run into baseballs with power. So, I think the skillset lends itself really well to being an impactful major league player.

Valdez is a weird case from a defensive perspective. His reputation is that he can play many positions but is not particularly great at any of them. Being a utility player is about more than just feeling comfortable at a position but Abraham did not appear concerned.

“I know our Triple-A staff already feels they’ve made some strides in some of the smaller motor learning skills that he can improve upon while being in the infield, whether that be first-step quickness or the way he moves from left to right,” Abraham continued. “And same thing in the outfield, some of the first step and quickness, I think he’s shown improvement on.”

Valdez might be a project defensively but has the athletic tools to overcome his defensive deficiencies to go along with a powerful bat. He’s hitting just .202 since the trade but has eight extra-base hits and 20 RBIs in just 24 games.