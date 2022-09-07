NFL Coaches, Executives See Strong Year For Patriots’ Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

As is the case with the rest of the quarterbacks entering year two of their NFL careers, New England Patriots signal caller Mac Jones has an important season ahead of him.

After recently being named captain, Jones enters a season that will likely have a major impact on his standing as the future of New England’s franchise. In 2021, Jones outplayed his other rookie counterparts. That means a 2022 season where he continues to elevate his play and separate himself from his classmates could prove vital in finding his place on the recently reset quarterback market.

Obviously, a new contract should be the last thing on the mind of a player who is still under team control for four seasons. But, the point remains that Jones’ performance in 2023 will be pivotal in deciding how he is viewed moving forward. Jeff Howe of The Athletic put together a recent survey of NFL executives and coaches to gauge how they think the 2021 quarterback draft class will perform in year two. The results were positive for Jones.

Jones received five-of-18 votes when the field was asked who they believed would have the best season among the 2021 draft class. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (nine) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (four) were the only other two quarterbacks to receive votes. Here are quotes from those surveyed that tell the story on Jones.

“I want to say Mac, but I have concerns about the coaching piece,’ a voter said. Another voter responded to that concern, ‘Belichick is still the head coach, right?”

The offensive coaching staff hasn’t just been a story for the Patriots, it’s been the story. Regardless of that, Jones was by far the best rookie quarterback in 2021 and both Lawrence and Wilson are entering the unknown this season, as well. Lawrence is working under his second head coach in two seasons, while Wilson won’t be ready to start the season for New York. Fellow rookies, San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance (first season starting) and Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields (new head coach) each also have some pretty big question marks as well.

Time will tell who ends up having the best season among the crop, but Jones’ past seemingly should tell the story of his future.