Ex-NFL QB Dan Marino Doubts Tom Brady’s Records Will Be Broken

Tampa Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady has spent a career racking up NFL records to sit alongside his seven Super Bowl rings on his future Hall of Fame resume.

Current Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-NFL quarterback Dan Marino rationalized Brady’s desire to remain on the field during his age 45 season when speaking on USA Today’s “Sports Seriously” on Wednesday.

“You always have that, if you’re a great player, in your heart that you never know if you wanna retire or should you retire,” Marino said. “If you still have that desire to play, you should take every opportunity to play because once you’re done, that’s it. … He’s probably gonna play this year and take another look at it after the years over.”

Marino, who spent 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins before his Hall of Fame induction in 2005, followed by issuing his disbelief in another quarterback chasing Brady’s accolades anytime soon.

“For a young guy to get to the point where they’ve won (seven Super Bowls), I mean it’s gonna be hard, really hard, the way the game is,” Marino said. “Now I will say that quarterbacks do play longer and may have more opportunities. But to break his records, I doubt they’ll be broken.”

In year 23 of his NFL career, Brady currently holds an abundance of all-time league leads.

Marino wasn’t the only former quarterback who offered his two cents about Brady on Wednesday.