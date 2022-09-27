NFL Insider Clears Air On Josh McDaniels Hot Seat Rumors With Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Raiders have not had an ideal start to the 2022 NFL season under Josh McDaniels, but the head coach’s job is reportedly not in any jeopoardy.

After Las Vegas lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, McDaniels and Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly had a lengthy meeting before the coach spoke to media. An 0-3 start would cause panic for any franchise, especially one that has high expectations. However, that panic isn’t translating to McDaniels’ job security, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who spoke about the situation on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday.

“No, I mean, it is still hot in Vegas, but his seat is fine,” Rapoport said. “This is a long-term investment. There was an acknowledgement there that — last year was great, they went to the playoffs, so much went well. But they won a bunch of games in overtime. So many were just ‘did they make a field goal or not.’ It was a really thin margin, and it was the same this year, every game has gone right down to it. It just has not gone their way. I would not say there’s panic. I would also say owners meeting with coaches after the game is very common. It happens most places.”

“Before they talk to the media, though?” A.J. Hawk said.

“Not always before they talk to the media but sometimes.”

It’s not an common sight to see, but, for now, it appears McDaniels’ job is safe. The Raiders have lost their first three games by a combined 13 points, and as Rapoport said, Las Vegas were on the right end of those one-score games in 2021, but it looks like McDaniels is on the wrong end of regression.

The coach is “still learning how to win,” and he’ll have to learn quick as Las Vegas takes on the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs before their Week 6 bye.