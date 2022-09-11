NFL Rumors: How Bucs Are Approaching Potential Rob Gronkowski Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Drew Rosenhaus’ gut feeling is that his client, Rob Gronkowski, might be enticed to reunite with Tom Brady later in the 2022 NFL season if Tampa Bay has a real shot at winning its second Super Bowl in three years.

The Buccaneers apparently don’t see it that way.

In a column published early Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on how the Bucs are looking at the Gronkowski situation as they embark on what might be Brady’s final season with the organization.

“Heading into Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers are not counting on Gronkowski to return, sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“The Buccaneers initially had hoped that later this season, if they were in the thick of the race for a playoff spot, Brady could help convince Gronkowski to return. But sources told ESPN that at least for the time being, until they hear differently, the Buccaneers believe that Gronkowski has moved on with his life.”

Brady didn’t offer any insight on Gronkowski’s future plans as he addressed his longtime favorite target in a recent episode of his podcast. The future Hall of Fame quarterback simply challenged his team to try and make it work without one of the best tight ends of all time.

The Gronk-less Bucs will kick off their 2022 season in primetime when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday night.