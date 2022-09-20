NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Two Expected AFC Contenders Look Terrible

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite an NFL Week 2 slate which featured two games with 20-point come backs, it’s still hard to overlook two other contests given just how disappointing a pair of expected AFC contenders have fared through two contests.

It’s hard to decide who has had a more embarrassing start between the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). The Colts now have yet to record a win against either the Houston Texans or the Jacksonville Jaguars while the Bengals lost to both the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers — two teams who probably will be on the outside looking in when the NFL playoff picture is determined.

Indianapolis has allowed 18 quarterback hits and seven sacks on Matt Ryan through two games, and the Colts have dedicated more to their offensive line than anyone else in the league. Meanwhile, the defensive effort against Jacksonville was horrendous in the 24-0 beatdown. Trevor Lawrence carved up the Shaquille Leonard-less Colts to the tune of 121.5 rating. He had just five incompletions on 30 attempts while Christian Kirk caught all six balls thrown his way for 78 yards and two scores. Ryan, on the other hand, threw three interceptions including two of which came in the last five minutes.

Joe Burrow can relating to being under duress himself. Because despite the reigning AFC champion Bengals seemingly bolstering their offensive line this offseason, Cincinnati allowed another six sacks against the Cowboys. The Bengals have allowed the most sacks through two games (11) with Defensive Player of the Year nominee Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong feasting in the pass rush for the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Cincinnati’s defense, meanwhile, allowed 14 first-quarter points on 8.3 yards per play during Dallas’ first two drives of the game. The Cowboys didn’t score one touchdown in Week 1, and that was with Dak Prescott behind center. The Bengals entered each of their first two games as a seven-point betting favorite and lost both straight up.

It’s been rather stunning to see how poorly the Colts and Bengals — again, two expected AFC contenders — have started their respective seasons.

Here are some more NFL takeaways after Week 2:

— As many suspected before the start of the campaign, the Miami Dolphins do, in fact, have an incredibly entertaining wide receiver combination with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins earned the most notable Week 2 victory behind 28 fourth-quarter points and a historic day for Tua Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle — it wasn’t bad for fantasy football owners, either. It still will be tough to represent the AFC East, but there’s growing momentum behind the Dolphins, as depicted by a shift in their betting prices to make the playoffs. Miami entered the season -175 to miss the postseason and now is -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook to make it.