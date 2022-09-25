Nick Folk Sets NFL Record During Patriots’ Week 3 Game Against Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Folk made history Sunday during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots kicker drilled a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter, marking his 57th consecutive field goal from under 50 yards — a new NFL record.

Folk has been very consistent throughout his Patriots tenure, which began in 2019. He converted 36 of his 39 field-goal attempts last season, good for a 92.3% success rate that ranked among the league’s best. The 37-year-old made one of his two field-goal attempts in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after not trying a field goal in New England’s 2022 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Folk is in the midst of his 15th NFL season, his fourth with the Patriots. He spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), seven seasons with the New York Jets (2010-16) and had a four-game stint with the Tampa Buccaneers (2017) before arriving in New England.