Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Canelo Alvarez Message Before Fight

One of boxing’s most anticipated showdowns, the trilogy of Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin, will go down on Saturday and one NFL star wide receiver made his pick loud and clear on Friday.

Los Angeles Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. reached out to the supper middleweight favorite — according to DraftKings Sportsbook — Alvarez, ahead of his third career battle against Golovkin.

“Big fan of you,” Beckham told Alvarez during a phone call. “You made me like boxing. Let’s go ahead, let’s kick his (expletive). Let’s show him one, two, and the third is all you.”

Beckham posted the clip of his brief conversation with Alvarez, tweeting “I got @Canelo Late stoppage or UD.”

Alvarez and Golovkin first met face-to-face in the ring back on Sep. 16, 2017, finishing in a 12-round split draw. A year later, on Sep. 15, 2018, Alvarez took the rematch in victorious fashion with a majority decision — a ruling that some viewed as controversial.

Nevertheless, Golovkin, who is fresh off his ninth-round knockout against Ry?ta Murata in April, enters the matchup 42-1-1. Alvarez on the other hand is seeking redemption from his brutal upset loss against Dmitry Bivol in May, walking in at 57-2-2 in his career.