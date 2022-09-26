Patrick Mahomes Details ‘Altercation’ With Chiefs Coach In Week 3 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

It was frustrating day for the Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium, but it’s still very early to be pushing the panic button.

Patrick Mahomes had a subpar Week 3 outing against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Kansas City quarterback was spotted arguing with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has the Chiefs headed into the half with a 14-10 lead.

Kansas City had 34 seconds left in the first half, but it went conservative with its final plays, and it appeared the Chiefs were content with heading into the half with a four-point lead, with the exception of Mahomes.

Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied back to score the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left, granting them their first win of the season and the Chiefs’ first loss.

The argument at halftime stood out for money and had people wondering if there is trouble in Kansas City. The quarterback doesn’t seem to think so.

“I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it,’ ” Mahomes told reporters in his postgame news conference, per Chiefs video. “Then he (Bieniemy) was just like, ‘Let’s get back in our locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’ I don?t know if that’s an altercation, but that was the end of the conversation.”

On what he wanted to do in the final drive of the first half, Mahomes added: “I tried to go deep the first two times, and obviously, they were in a deep coverage. All I said was, ‘I’m not going to turn it over, I’ll get it out, try to get to the sideline and give us a chance to kick a field goal.’ “