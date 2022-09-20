Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Off To Superb Start As First-Time Captain

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Days before the New England Patriots’ season opener, Deatrich Wise was voted a team captain for the first time.

He’s followed up that honor with the best two-game stretch of his NFL career.

Long a solid but unspectacular member of the Patriots’ defense, Wise is off to an excellent start in his sixth pro season. Two weeks in, he’s not only Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Patriots player (89.6), but also the league’s seventh-highest-graded edge defender entering Monday night’s games.

The only ones who ranked higher: Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Jerry Hughes, Dennis Gardeck, Maxx Crosby and Josh Allen. Players like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt were close behind.

Wise opened the season with a strip-sack, a quarterback hit and four total pressures in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. In Week 2, he flashed as a run defender, stuffing Najee Harris for no gain on an early Pittsburgh Steelers drive and later stopping him for a gain of 1. His PFF run defense grade is fourth-best for his position behind Uchenna Nwosu, Allen and Crosby.

Head coach Bill Belichick — who raised eyebrows when he re-signed Wise to a hefty four-year, $22 million contract before last season — loves what he’s seen from the 28-year-old thus far.

“Wise has really done a good job for us,” Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “Got off to a great start in the game. Made couple of big stops early. Did a good job with a very mobile quarterback, back there with (Mitch) Trubisky. So I think he’s given us a lot of high-quality snaps, both run and pass, and a higher number of snaps. He works really hard on his conditioning in practice. He does a lot of either extra running or a lot of running during every play, finishing plays, chasing the ball downfield, things like that. So he’s in good condition and is playing well for us.”