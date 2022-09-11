Patriots’ DeVante Parker Disagrees With Complaints About This Key Play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mac Jones wanted a flag on his first interception of the 2022 season. DeVante Parker didn’t.
The opening drive of New England’s 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins ended with a Jones interception, with cornerback Xavien Howard getting his hand on a deep fade and safety Jevon Holland picking it off in the end zone.
Jones was livid after the play, animatedly arguing to an official that Parker was interfered with. After the CBS broadcast showed video of Howard tugging on Parker’s jersey, Patriots fans also voiced their displeasure on social media.
Parker, though, said he didn’t have an issue with Howard’s coverage.
“I didn’t think I was (interfered with),” Parker said after the game. “He got his hand up, and Jevon was able to pick it off.”
Known for his ability to make contested catches, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound wideout said he should have made a stronger play on the ball.
“I should have high-pointed it, but I didn’t,” Parker said. “… I just kind of misjudged it. The next time, I’ll go up for it.”
Parker, who was traded from Miami to New England during the offseason, was quiet in his return to South Florida, finishing with one catch on two targets for 9 yards in his Patriots debut. Jakobi Meyers led all Patriots pass-catches with four receptions for 55 yards in the loss. New England’s offense moved the ball well at times — especially on the opening drive of each half — but hurt itself with turnovers and protection breakdowns.
The Patriots turned the ball over three times — including a strip sack that Miami returned for a touchdown — to the Dolphins’ zero.
“We started off fast,” Parker said. “Turnovers just took everything down. … We’ve got to be able to overcome those.”
Doing so was a problem for the 2021 Patriots, as well. They lost the turnover battle in eight games last season, including playoffs, and lost seven of them. New England also went 2-8 when committing multiple turnovers.