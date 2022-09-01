Patriots Draft Pick Joins Broncos Practice Squad After Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Sherman is continuing his NFL career outside of New England.

The second-year offensive lineman, selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad Thursday, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

In the biggest @Broncos news of the day, congrats to @WillSherman78 signing to their Practice Squad — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 1, 2022

The Patriots released Sherman during Tuesday’s final roster cuts, and he was not included on their initial practice squad. The guard/tackle spent his entire rookie season on New England’s P-squad, appearing in one regular-season game. In that game, he logged six snaps on special teams and did not see the field on offense.

This will be a reunion of sorts for Sherman, who played his college ball at Colorado. The 23-year-old is the first member of the Patriots’ impressive 2021 draft class to sign with a different team.

The Patriots opted to carry eight O-linemen on their initial 53-man roster, with Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste and rookie Chasen Hines backing up projected starters Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn. At least three more landed on the practice squad: interior linemen James Ferentz, Kody Russey and Bill Murray.

Another lineman, who wore No. 68 in Wednesday’s practice, had yet to be identified as of Thursday morning.