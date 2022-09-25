Patriots Earn Most Impressive Spot On This Cool NFL Stat Graphic

NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to ball security, the Patriots practice what they preach better than just about anyone in the NFL.

And that’s been especially true for New England’s rushers. Patriots running backs, quarterbacks and receivers didn’t fumble on carries in New England’s first two games this season, and over the years have been among the NFL’s best in terms of holding onto the football.

On Friday, Twitter user Andre Tran shared a graphic comparing total team rushes and total team rushing fumbles since the start of the 2017 campaign. As you’ll see below, the Patriots earned the most impressive spot on the graphic, ranking near the bottom of the league in rushing fumbles while ranking near the top in rushing attempts.

My first football data visualization using @rstudio @nflfastR!



This graph compares total rushes and rushing fumbles from 2017-2022. Teams below the dashed blue line fumble less on average.



Thanks to @tejfbanalytics for the excellent video on getting started with R for NFL Data! pic.twitter.com/fxWZZvdGGt — Andre Tran (@ANTR_42) September 23, 2022

Over that time period, Patriots rushers have fumbled 28 times while losing seven. Additionally, their placement on the graphic isn’t without some caveats.

New England’s numbers are skewed by the 2017-19 campaigns when its rushers barely fumbled. However, in 2020, Patriots rushers fumbled eight times (seventh most in the NFL) while losing one, and in 2021 they fumbled 11 times (13th most) while losing two.

As for this season, ball security has been an issue overall. Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor both fumbled in the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins (Jones on a strip-sack; Agholor after a reception), and Jones threw an interception in both of New England’s first two games.