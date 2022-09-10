Patriots Elevate Preseason Standout From Practice Squad For Week 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots used their first practice squad elevations of the season to add depth at receiver and linebacker for Week 1.

New England elevated wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi for Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Both players could offer value on special teams in addition to playing their typical positions.

WR Lil?Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday?s game. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 10, 2022

Humphrey was one of the top performers of the preseason for the Patriots, as well as a consistently impressive player during training camp practices. The former New Orleans Saints receiver racked up 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games and made one of the best punt-coverage plays you’ll see in any setting.

Ultimately, however, Humphrey was one of the many casualties of roster cutdown day. But the 24-year-old re-signed with the Patriots to join their practice squad and now seemingly will be active for Week 1. We’ll see what kind of opportunity he gets on Sunday.

The Patriots and the Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.