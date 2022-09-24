Patriots Elevate Linebacker From Practice Squad For Game Vs. Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

Harvey Langi got a great birthday present from the New England Patriots.

The linebacker, who was celebrating his 30th birthday Saturday, was elevated from the practice squad to the Patriots 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots also called up Langi prior to their season opener on the road against the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t play any defensive snaps in the 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, but did get in for one snap on special teams.

With this being the second time the Patriots have activated Langi, he has only one more elevation remaining for the rest of the season.

Langi suited up for the Patriots in seven games last season, making one start. He registered just three tackles as the majority of his playing time came on special teams.

Langi’s elevation may be due to a linebacker and a core special teamer showing up on New England’s injury report on Friday. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan did not practice Friday due to a thumb ailment while Cody was a limited participant in the session due to his calf. Both were listed as questionable for the contest against the Ravens.

The Patriots will look to move to 2-1 on the season when they host Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.