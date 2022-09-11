Patriots Fans Might Relate To Hilariously-Bad Raiders’ Trick Play

NESN Logo Sign In

While Patriots fans certainly would welcome Josh McDaniels back in a heartbeat following their Week 1 flounder, New Englanders also might take some pleasure in seeing the former offensive coordinator struggle with his new-look Las Vegas Raiders.

And that was the case on one play, specifically, during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. McDaniels, who was known for his use of trick plays during the last few seasons in New England, brought the infatuation with him to Las Vegas — and the first of such failed miserably.

The Raiders ran a trick play in which ex-Patriots running back Brandon Bolden handed off a reverse attempt to Davante Adams. Adams, however, went some 20 yards backward as Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa blew up both Raiders tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr. It was pretty comical, unless, of course, you were rooting for the Raiders or had Adams on your fantasy team.

When trick plays go horribly wrong pic.twitter.com/mB7YR9kTAb — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) September 11, 2022

It’s also something Patriots fans probably will relate to considering McDaniels adored the double-reverse or double-pass in hopes of igniting something for the New England offense. It didn’t always help accomplish that feat, however.

McDaniels and the Raiders were handed a 24-19 loss in their season opener.