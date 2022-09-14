Gillette Stadium Construction Update: Huge Progress Made On New Video Board

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The ongoing construction at Gillette Stadium now is giving us more to look at than just metal beams and scaffolding.

Since the New England Patriots left for Miami, there has been significant progress made on the enormous video board that eventually will loom over the stadium’s north end zone. When completed, the board will be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the United States, according to the Patriots.

Check out photos of the new video board in the tweet below:

Construction update at Gillette. A lot of progress made on the new video board. Patriots have said that, when it's done, it'll be the largest outdoor stadium video board in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/DaqPgMRpAi — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) September 14, 2022

Of course, the renovations at Gillette Stadium aren’t just about a video board.

The home of the Patriots also will welcome a new, glass-enclosed, 75,000 square-foot hospitality atrium; a taller, more prominent lighthouse (the old lighthouse recently was demolished) and an updated fan plaza.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 regular season.