Patriots Inactives Reaction: Who Replaces Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger?

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the New England Patriots are to exploit Baltimore’s suspect pass defense in their home opener, they’ll need to do so without their most productive and reliable receiver.

Wideout Jakobi Meyers officially is inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Ravens matchup at Gillette Stadium after a lingering knee injury kept him out of two of the team’s three practices this week.

Meyers leads all Patriots pass-catchers in targets (19), receptions (13) and receiving yards (150) through two games, just as he did in each of the last two seasons. He also is quarterback Mac Jones’ most trusted target on third downs. This will be the first game the 25-year-old has missed due to injury in his four-year NFL career.

With Meyers sidelined, the pressure will be on players like DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne to produce. Parker, New England’s marquee offseason addition, leads all Patriots skill players in snaps played this season but has just one catch on four targets, with two of those resulting in interceptions.

Bourne has ranked fifth among Patriots wideouts in playing time in each of the first two weeks, but his role should increase against the Ravens. He was the Patriots’ top big-play threat in 2021 and showed during last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that he still can produce when called upon (two first downs on three targets, plus another that was called back for a penalty).

Wideout Nelson Agholor is coming off his best performance in a Patriots uniform (six catches, 110 yards, one touchdown in Week 2) after an encouraging training camp. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who primarily has been used as a run blocker thus far, rounds out the Patriots’ group of available receivers. The team chose not to elevate Tre Nixon, Lynn Bowden or Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots also will need more from high-priced tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith — who have combined for just five this season and were shut out against Pittsburgh — and could lean more on running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson as pass-catching options on third down. Harris and Stevenson jointly replaced third-down back Ty Montgomery last week, and though they held up well in blitz pickup, they teamed up for just three catches for 20 yards.