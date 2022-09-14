Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Full-Go; One Starter Sidelined

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots quarterback was a full participant in the first practice of Week 2, according to Wednesday’s injury report. Jones is dealing with a back injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Though the Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster at practice, starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) did not participate, according to the team. Bentley was one of New England’s most productive defenders against Miami, finishing with a team-high seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Safety Adrian Phillips practiced in a limited capacity after leaving the Dolphins game with a ribs injury. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and cornerback Shuan Wade (ankle) remained limited; neither played against Miami.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong (limited, shoulder) was a new addition to the injury report. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but could have a role this Sunday if healthy with Ty Montgomery now on injured reserve.

(UPDATE: The Patriots initially listed rookie guard Cole Strange as limited with a shoulder injury but later issued a correction, saying it actually was Strong who was limited).

Here is Wednesday’s full injury report: