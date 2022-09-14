Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Full-Go; One Starter Sidelined

Mac Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New England Patriots quarterback was a full participant in the first practice of Week 2, according to Wednesday’s injury report. Jones is dealing with a back injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Though the Patriots had perfect attendance from their 53-man roster at practice, starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) did not participate, according to the team. Bentley was one of New England’s most productive defenders against Miami, finishing with a team-high seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Safety Adrian Phillips practiced in a limited capacity after leaving the Dolphins game with a ribs injury. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and cornerback Shuan Wade (ankle) remained limited; neither played against Miami.
Rookie running back Pierre Strong (limited, shoulder) was a new addition to the injury report. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but could have a role this Sunday if healthy with Ty Montgomery now on injured reserve.
(UPDATE: The Patriots initially listed rookie guard Cole Strange as limited with a shoulder injury but later issued a correction, saying it actually was Strong who was limited).
Here is Wednesday’s full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin
S Adrian Phillips, Ribs
RB Pierre Strong, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Mac Jones, Back
For the Steelers, superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt did not practice, and three players were limited, including starting running back Najee Harris.
Watt is expected to miss roughly six weeks with a torn pec. Harris told reporters he expects to play Sunday.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB T.J. Watt, Pectoral
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Najee Harris, Foot
CB Levi Wallace, Ankle
OL Mason Cole, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Rob Spillane, Eye
Kickoff on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.