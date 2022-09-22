Patriots Injury Report: Key Players Sit Again, Starter Joins List

The Patriots are banged up ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both sat out Thursday’s practice, according to the team. As was the case Wednesday, Meyers and Dugger were spotted on the field during the media portion of practice before later being listed as non-participants. Meyers reportedly is expected to play in Week 3, but Dugger’s status is iffier.
Cornerback Jalen Mills was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury after being a full participant Wednesday.
Here’s the full Patriots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee
S Kyle Dugger – Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring
S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin
DB Cody Davis – Calf
DL Davon Godchaux – Back
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Knee
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs
As for the Ravens, they listed eight players as limited participants, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with an elbow issue.
The Ravens and Patriots will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.