Patriots Injury Report: Key Players Sit Again, Starter Joins List

The Patriots are banged up ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger both sat out Thursday’s practice, according to the team. As was the case Wednesday, Meyers and Dugger were spotted on the field during the media portion of practice before later being listed as non-participants. Meyers reportedly is expected to play in Week 3, but Dugger’s status is iffier.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was limited Thursday with a hamstring injury after being a full participant Wednesday.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee

S Kyle Dugger – Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring

S Joshuah Bledsoe – Groin

DB Cody Davis – Calf

DL Davon Godchaux – Back

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Knee

S Adrian Phillips – Ribs

As for the Ravens, they listed eight players as limited participants, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with an elbow issue.