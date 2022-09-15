Patriots Injury Report: Trent Brown Limited With New Ankle Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots made a large addition to their injury report Thursday.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was limited in the Patriots’ latest practice with an ankle injury, per the team. Brown, who struggled in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, was a full participant Wednesday.

Brown played every snap against Miami, with the Patriots subbing in Yodny Cajuste for right tackle Isaiah Wynn for two series during the second half. If his injury prevents him from playing Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots could either shift Wynn to left tackle — his primary position over the previous four seasons — or insert Justin Herron or Cajuste into the starting lineup. New England also added former starter Marcus Cannon to their practice squad for additional tackle depth.

Starting inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) was upgraded to limited Thursday after attending Wednesday’s practice but not participating. Safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (shoulder) also were limited.

Quarterback Mac Jones missed practice with an illness that NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero described as a non-COVID-related “upset stomach.” Jones suffered a back injury during the Dolphins game but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report from Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Mac Jones – Illness