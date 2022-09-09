Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn Brushes Off Questions About Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prior to Friday, it had been over a month since Isaiah Wynn spoke with Patriots reporters.

Over that time, New England’s embattled right tackle has seen his name pop up in various trade rumors. So, it wasn’t surprising when he was asked about the speculation ahead of Friday’s practice at Palm Beach State University.

As he normally does when addressing a hot-button topic, Wynn stiff-armed reporters.

“I don’t pay attention to that,” he said in response to a question from Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald.

“I’m worried about the game on Sunday,” Wynn added. “We got a game, so I ain’t worried about none of that.”

Got it.

Wynn isn’t the only Patriots player who’s been unavailable to reporters amid trade speculation. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who reportedly has had issues with the Patriots throughout the offseason, last took questions on Aug. 15.