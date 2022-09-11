Jakobi Meyers Injury: Update On Patriots WR’s Status For Dolphins Game

Meyers has been dealing with a knee injury

2 hours ago

Mac Jones reportedly will have his top target available when the Patriots visit the Dolphins on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will suit up for Sunday’s season opener in Miami, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Meyers has been dealing with a knee injury since the preseason finale in Las Vegas but practiced all this week at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The 25-year-old was listed as “questionable” on the Patriots’ final injury report.

Having Meyers on the field will be great news for Jones and the Patriots offense. The fourth-year wideout easily was New England’s best receiver throughout training camp.

The Patriots and the Dolphins will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

