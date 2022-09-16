Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Offers Update On Role Ahead Of Week 2

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne was a bit player in the New England Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. That could change in Week 2.

Bourne believed he performed better in practice this week and “for sure” will be more involved in New England’s game plan in this Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The playmaking wideout was on the field for just two offensive snaps against Miami — catching a 41-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones on one of them — and said after the game that he wasn’t giving the coaches what they needed to see in practice.

Here’s everything Bourne had to say about his role when speaking with reporters Friday:

Question: Any indication this week, maybe a little bit more action for you?

Bourne: “Yeah, I’ve just been practicing, been in the role. Just rotating. Just waiting to go in. It’s been good, though.”

Q: Do you feel like you’re getting closer to giving the coaches what they’re looking for?