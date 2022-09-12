Heat, Play-Calling Had Nothing To Do With Sloppy Patriots Loss

New England’s offense actually started fast Sunday before Jones was picked off in the end zone by Jevon Holland. It was reminiscent of the Patriots’ first drive in their wild-card loss to the Bills, who allowed New England to drive deep into Buffalo territory before Micah Hyde intercepted Jones near the goal line. In both cases, the opposing offenses scored off the turnovers and built leads they never relinquished. The Patriots needed to start fast in Miami; instead, they trailed 17-0 at halftime.

Statistically, the Dolphins were penalized more than the Patriots. However, if you include penalties that were declined, both teams were flagged five times. And all of New England’s were inopportune. You had Carl Davis jumping offsides on a fourth down with the Dolphins eventually kicking a field goal. You had Hunter Henry committing a false start that put New England in a 3rd-and-long that it actually converted. You had David Andrews getting flagged in the fourth quarter for a chop-block penalty that offset a roughing-the-passer call on Holland. You had Trent Brown committing a fourth-down holding penalty on the next drive. And, to top it all off, you had a too-many-men-on-the-field-penalty on a late-game third down. Tagovailoa took a knee on the next two plays.

The Patriots’ much-maligned offensive line was solid on Sunday. But, as we saw late in 2021, the group failed in key spots. New England rebounded from its disappointing first drive with an encouraging second possession, but, after Agholor bailed out Henry with a big gain on third down, the O-line allowed Jones to get sacked for a 7-yard loss and didn’t hold up on a 2-yard run loss from Ty Montgomery. The Patriots didn’t convert on 3rd-and-long but did force the Dolphins to punt on their next drive. Upon getting the ball back, Jones was strip-sacked at his own 10-yard line by an unblocked Brandon Jones, who watched Melvin Ingram recover the fumble and walk into the end zone. The score was only 10-0, but the game felt over.

New England’s defense only allowed 13 points and more or less did a good job against McDaniel’s offense. But its shortcomings in situational moments proved costly. There was Davis’ penalty on fourth down. There was the disastrous fourth-down failure that allowed Jaylen Waddle to rip off a 42-yard touchdown just before halftime. There was allowing Miami to go 6-for-13 on third downs, including two conversions on its final drive. As was the case in both games last year, the Patriots couldn’t get Tagovailoa and the Dolphins off the field when they needed to.

And then there’s the snowball effect.

The Patriots showed an inability to rebound from rough starts during their second-half swoon last season. It happened against the Indianapolis Colts, twice against the Bills and in the regular-season finale against the Dolphins. And it happened again Sunday afternoon. New England looked great on its opening drive, but as soon as Jones was picked off in the end zone, you got a feeling the Patriots wouldn’t recover. That such an outcome remains predictable is especially concerning.

Finally, something needs to be said about the overall attitude of the Patriots, including what Patriots and coaches say after the games.

Belichick, once a man deadly allergic to excuses, now is all about finding a silver lining.