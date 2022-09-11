Patriots’ Mac Jones Reportedly Got X-Rays Following Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Update: 4:43 p.m. ET

The Patriots announced Jones suffered a back injury in the loss. He was not made available to the media following the game.

The New England Patriots may have received added injury to the insult of their opening-day loss to the Miami Dolphins, with quarterback Mac Jones reportedly heading for the X-ray room immediately following the game.

“Mac Jones just walked through the tunnel and into the X-ray room here at Hard Rock Stadium,” Mike Reiss of ESPN reported soon after the end of New England’s 20-7 loss to Miami. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston confirmed Reiss’ report, adding that team internist Dr. Paul Cusick accompanied Jones to the room. Six minutes following Reiss’ initial report, he shared Jones had exited the X-Ray room and entered the Patriots locker room.

Jones was far from what the Patriots needed Sunday, finishing 21-30 for 213 yards, pairing his lone touchdown pass with an early interception.