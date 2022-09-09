Patriots Mailbag: Is Jonnu Smith Primed For Year 2 Bounce-Back?

Smith’s recent contract restructure could be viewed as another vote of confidence, as it essentially guarantees him a roster spot in 2023, as well.

I’m also interested to see how the Patriots utilize Smith and Hunter Henry together this season. They used 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE) at the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL a year ago, but I expect to see much more of that now that their offense no longer features a fullback.

@ashley1992__

Hi Zack, What is the starting O-Line this Sunday in your opinion? Do you see Wynn being able to go?

If Isaiah Wynn can go, it’ll be (from left to right) Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwnu and Wynn. If the back injury Wynn has been dealing with sidelines him, then things get interesting.

I probably would start Yodny Cajuste at right tackle in the event of a Wynn absence, but what we saw late in the preseason suggests Justin Herron would be the next man up. Herron has been a solid backup at left tackle throughout his career, but he has not been effective when playing on the right side. He didn’t look great there in training camp, either.

The Patriots talked up their offensive tackle depth ahead of cutdown day — director of player personnel Matt Groh said he felt “very fortunate and very confident” in it — but their decision to sign old friend Marcus Cannon to the practice squad Thursday indicated they have some reservations about their setup there. Wynn and starting left tackle Trent Brown both have lengthy injury histories, so New England needs to have a strong backup plan.

@PatsUniversity

Who will replace Justin Bethel?

Bethel, who surprisingly was released on cutdown day, is one of the NFL’s premier punt gunners, so whoever does replace him will have big shoes to fill. Based on what we saw this week in practice, the top candidates seem to be cornerback Jonathan Jones, practice squad receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and rookie running back Pierre Strong.

Jones has great speed and extensive gunner experience from earlier in his career, but the Patriots might be reluctant to use him there now that he’s one of their starting outside cornerbacks. Humphrey played well in that role during the preseason but would need to be elevated to the gameday roster. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord also noted how important speed is for a gunner, and Humphrey ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash, one of the slowest times ever by a wideout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Strong is an intriguing option. He didn’t work much, if at all, at gunner during training camp, but he certainly has the wheels Achord was talking about (4.37-second 40). The fourth-round draft pick also likely won’t have a role on offense to begin his career, so he’ll need to contribute on special teams if he hopes to earn a spot on the 46-man gameday roster.