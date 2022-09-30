Patriots Mailbag: Why It’s Too Early To Give Up On Pats’ Season

NESN Logo Sign In

In this week’s Patriots mailbag, we tackle the fallout from Mac Jones’ high ankle sprain, an important loss for New England’s defensive line, some looming questions at wide receiver and more.

Why don?t they just play Zappe to see what they have? Worst case he stinks and just tank now that the season is over.

I’ll be very interested to see what happens if Brian Hoyer comes out this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and delivers another mistake-riddled performance like the one he had when Cam Newton was sidelined in 2020.

In that game — a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — it took three quarters for the Patriots to bench Hoyer and hand the reins to Jarrett Stidham, who was in his second season at the time. If he struggles again, how long before they give rookie Bailey Zappe a look? Would one bad game be enough to get Hoyer demoted again? Two? More?

But all of this “season’s over, let’s tank for a high pick” talk I’ve seen on Twitter in the wake of Jones’ injury is a little premature. It’s Week 4. The Patriots have not looked good so far. Certainly not playoff-caliber. There’s no denying that. But even if they can’t pull off a major upset this Sunday at Lambeau Field and fall to 1-3 on the season, they follow that up with a string of winnable games:

vs. Detroit Lions (likely without running back D’Andre Swift)

at Cleveland Browns (with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback)

vs. Chicago Bears

at New York Jets

vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. New York Jets

Could the Patriots completely collapse with Hoyer — who’s lost his last 11 starts and hasn’t won one in six years — and/or Zappe filling in for Jones? Yep. This season could get ugly in a hurry. But it’s also not too difficult to envision them coming out of that stretch at or around .500. That would at least keep them in the mix in the AFC playoff picture.