Patriots Nearly Pull Off Insane Two-Point Conversion Vs. Ravens

The Patriots almost pulled off one of the wackier two-point conversion attempts you’ll ever see in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter after New England scored a touchdown to cut Baltimore’s lead to 31-26. Mac Jones threw a screen pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, which the Ravens snuffed out, leading to an interesting sequence of events that ended with Stevenson lateraling the ball back to Jones and the Patriots quarterback plowing his way into the end zone.

The attempt initially was ruled successful, pulling the Patriots to within a field goal at 31-28. But the call was reversed upon review, as Stevenson was deemed down by contact. Stevenson’s knee touched the ground before he lateraled the ball to Jones.

It wasn’t by design, but it sure was entertaining. And the ultimate result — a failed attempt — was big, as it meant the Patriots would need a touchdown, rather than a field goal, as the fourth quarter progressed.

Bill Belichick was asked after the game about the situational factors that go into deciding whether to attempt a two-point conversion rather than an extra point, which would’ve trimmed the Ravens’ lead to 31-27 with under 13 minutes remaining. He responded in a very Belichick-like manner.

“The score and the time left in the game,” the Patriots head coach said.