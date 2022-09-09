Why Patriots Players Are Excited To Wear Red Throwback Jerseys

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Patriots fans can’t wait to see the return of the beloved red throwback jerseys this season. And New England’s players are right there with them.

Last worn in 2012, the iconic “Pat Patriot” jerseys will be used twice in 2022: when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9, and again on Dec. 1 when the Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium. The return of the jerseys was made possible by the NFL’s scrapping of a pointless rule introduced nearly a decade ago.

Ahead of Friday’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University, multiple Patriots players were asked whether they’re looking forward to wearing the jerseys for the first time.

“Yeah, I think that will be cool,” third-year cornerback Myles Bryant said. “Growing up, you know, seeing the Patriots back in the day wearing those jerseys. Of course, I didn’t see it when that was their default jersey, but I would see it when Tom Brady would wear it once a season.

“So, I think it’ll be a pretty cool experience.”

Hunter Henry added: “Yeah, definitely. Those are some sweet unis. So, excited to wear those eventually.”

The Patriots aren’t alone in taking advantage of the NFL’s long-overdue rule change. Overall, 13 teams will debut and/or reintroduce alternative looks in 2022.