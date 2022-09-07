Patriots Practice Notes: Two Key Players Return On Day 1 In Miami

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The New England Patriots took the field with a full 53-man roster Wednesday in their first practice of Week 1.

The most notable attendee was running back Ty Montgomery, who practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ final preseason game.

Montgomery, a versatile veteran who signed with the Patriots this offseason, projects to have an important role in the passing game following the retirement of longtime third-down back James White.

Starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was present and participating during the period of practice that was open to reporters. He’s been dealing with an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the Patriots’ most recent practice last Thursday.

It remains unclear whether Montgomery or Wynn will be healthy enough to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he’s “hopeful” both will be.

The only player not spotted at Tuesday’s session was practice squad linebacker Harvey Langi. The Patriots will reveal each player’s level of participation when they release their first injury report of the season Tuesday afternoon.

To prepare for Sunday’s opener at Hard Rock Stadium, New England is practicing at Palm Beach Atlantic University this week. Since Palm Beach Atlantic — a Division II school that competes in the Sunshine State Conference — does not have a football program, these practices are being held on fields typically used by the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams.