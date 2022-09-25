Patriots-Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Patriots and Ravens will renew their rivalry Sunday afternoon at Gillette Satdium.

New England is 1-1 following last weekend’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Baltimore has the same record after collapsing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The Patriots won the last meeting between these two teams, a rain-soaked affair in Foxboro, Mass.

For the Patriots, Sunday’s game starts and ends with slowing down superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. The dual-threat passer is off to a fantastic start and appears highly motivated in a contract year. As for the Ravens, their atypically leaky defense will look to keep Mac Jones and New England’s struggling offense in check.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots-Ravens Week 3 game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go