Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Ugly Loss To Ravens

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had their chances Sunday but ultimately suffered a disappointing 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
New England held a lead in the second quarter before Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense caught fire. Still, the win was there for the taking, but turnovers and generally rough execution prevented the Patriots from pulling off what would’ve been a huge win.
Mac Jones was more bad than good, completing 22 of 32 passes for 323 yards while throwing three horrendous interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a score on the ground before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed leg injury.
On the other side, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns to go along with one pick. The dual-threat superstar also racked up 107 yards and a score on 11 carries (three kneeldowns).
The Ravens moved to 2-1 with the win, while New England dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
Here are three studs and three duds for the Patriots from their loss to Baltimore:
STUDS
DL Deatrich Wise
Wise was an absolute monster in the first half, racking up three sacks against a decimated Ravens offensive line. The last time a Patriots player finished a game with three or more sacks was in 2015 when Chandler Jones did it against the Buffalo Bills. Wise finished with six total tackles and is off to his best start since entering the NFL in 2017.
WR DeVante Parker
That’s the breakout game everyone was waiting for. After catching only one ball for nine yards on four targets over his first two games, Parker racked up 156 yards on five catches against the Ravens. With Jakobi Meyers out of the lineup, the Patriots needed Parker to step up — and he delivered. Unfortunately for the Patriots, it came in a losing effort.
LB Matthew Judon
Was his typically disruptive self. Judon only registered one sack, but he brought pressure all game and was consistently good from start to finish. His excellent start to the season continues.
Honorable mentions: Jonathan Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jonnu Smith
DUDS
RT Isaiah Wynn
This wasn’t a terrible game from Wynn, but he committed a penalty on both of New England’s first two drives. Penalties have been an issue for him since the start of the season and the problem needs to get fixed. It’s hard to tell if the issue is rooted in his switch to right tackle, but it’s possible.
QB Mac Jones
Jones had his moments in this game, but his three interceptions were inexcusable — especially the first two — and might’ve cost the Patriots the game. Four of his five interceptions this season have come while targeting Parker — whatever that means. Through three games, it’s undeniable that Jones’ decision-making and ball security have regressed in his sophomore season. Obviously, his injury will be something to monitor ahead of next Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
DB Myles Bryant
Bryant didn’t have any obvious issues in pass coverage, but he earns a spot on this list for muffing a punt in consecutive weeks. He recovered both, but that’s a matter of luck. The Patriots have too slim a margin for error to be putting the ball on the ground on special teams.
Honorable mentions: Run defense, Jalen Mills, Hunter Henry, Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty