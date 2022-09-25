Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Ugly Loss To Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots had their chances Sunday but ultimately suffered a disappointing 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

New England held a lead in the second quarter before Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense caught fire. Still, the win was there for the taking, but turnovers and generally rough execution prevented the Patriots from pulling off what would’ve been a huge win.

Mac Jones was more bad than good, completing 22 of 32 passes for 323 yards while throwing three horrendous interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a score on the ground before exiting the game late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed leg injury.

On the other side, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns to go along with one pick. The dual-threat superstar also racked up 107 yards and a score on 11 carries (three kneeldowns).

The Ravens moved to 2-1 with the win, while New England dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

Here are three studs and three duds for the Patriots from their loss to Baltimore:

STUDS

DL Deatrich Wise

Wise was an absolute monster in the first half, racking up three sacks against a decimated Ravens offensive line. The last time a Patriots player finished a game with three or more sacks was in 2015 when Chandler Jones did it against the Buffalo Bills. Wise finished with six total tackles and is off to his best start since entering the NFL in 2017.