Patriots Reportedly Trade Tackle To Raiders For Pick Swap

Before the season, New England Patriots personnel chief Matt Groh said he felt “very fortunate and very confident” in his team’s offensive tackle depth.

They parted ways with some of that depth Wednesday, trading third-year tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade, which features a swap of 2024 draft picks.

Sources: The #Raiders are trading for #Patriots OT Justin Herron, with the teams flipping picks in 2024. Some solid tackle depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

The Patriots reportedly received a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Herron and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked during his Wednesday news conference if he could confirm the transaction.

“No,” he replied, “but when we can, if we can, we will.”